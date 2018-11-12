Rajasthan Elections 2018: BSP releases third list of 61 candidates

Jaipur, Nov 12: Bahujan Samaj Party on Monday released third list of 61 candidates for Rajasthan Elections 2018.

The party won three seats in the 2013 assembly elections by securing a 3.37 per cent vote share, which was 7.60 per cent in the 2008 elections, when the party had won six seats.

In the last assembly elections, the party had contested in 195 constituencies. In the state, there are 34 Scheduled Castes and 25 Scheduled Tribe seats out of the total 200 seats.

The party is contesting assembly elections in the state since 1990, but it registered its first victory in 1998 by winning two seats.

In 1998, the party had fielded 108 candidates and secured 2.17 per cent vote share.

In 2003 elections, the BSP fought in 124 constituencies and won two seats and increased its vote share to 3.98 per cent.

The biggest victory of the party in the state was in the 2008 elections when six of the party's candidates won elections and the vote share increased to 7.60 per cent.

However, that victory was short-lived as all the six BSP MLAs joined the Congress and supported the Ashok Gehlot-led Congress government.