Rajasthan elections 2018: Amit Shah to hold roadshow in Bikaner on Nov 21

By
    Bikaner, Nov 16: In a bid to support party's candidates and woo the voter, BJP president Amit Shah will hold a massive roadshow in Bikaner, Rajasthan, on November 21.

    File photo of BJP president Amit Shah
    BJP district president Dr Satyaprakash Acharya said route of the roadshow will be decided in consultation with the candidates and party workers.

    The ruling party has released two lists so far of 162 candidates for the polls to be held on December 7 for 200 assembly constituencies. Names of more candidates are expected to be announced soon.

    The BJP had released its first list of 131 candidates on November 11, while the second list of 31 candidates was announced on November 14.

    The assembly election is being seen as a semi-final to the 2019 general elections. The BJP is keen to retain power in Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh and Chhattisgarh.

    OneIndia News with PTI inputs

    Story first published: Friday, November 16, 2018, 15:53 [IST]
