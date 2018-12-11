Election Result 
MADHYA PRADESH - 230
PartyLW
CONG1090
BJP1070
BSP60
OTH80
RAJASTHAN - 199
PartyLW
CONG940
BJP800
IND130
OTH120
CHHATTISGARH - 90
PartyLW
CONG650
BJP190
BSP+50
OTH10
TELANGANA - 119
PartyLW
TRS891
TDP, CONG+200
AIMIM41
OTH40
MIZORAM - 40
PartyLW
MNF1114
IND35
CONG51
OTH10
    Rajasthan Election Results 2018: Our victory a gift to Rahul Gandhi, says Sachin Pilot

    By
    |

    Jaipur, Dec 11: Rajasthan Congress chief Sachin Pilot exuded confidence that the party will form the government in the state and Rahul Gandhi as well as party's MLAs will decide on who will be the chief minister. 

    Sachin Pilot

    He said the Congress was marching towards victory in Rajasthan, Chhattisgarh and Madhya Pradesh and the trend would continue in the future in the rest of India. "People have blessed us. We should get a comfortable majority in Rajasthan," Pilot told reporters here.

    Expressing his happiness, Pilot said that "Today's victory is a gift to Rahul Gandhi on the first anniversary of his appointment as the Congress president."

    Asked about who will be the chief minister, Pilot said Congress chief Rahul Gandhi and party's MLAs will decide on it. Asserting that it is a decisive day today, Pilot recalled that exactly a year ago Gandhi became the chief of the party. "What could be a better gift to him than victory in these states," Pilot said.

    On the issue of choice for the CM, Pilot says the decision will be taken by Congress MLAs and party president Rahul Gandhi.

