Rajasthan Election Results 2018: Our victory a gift to Rahul Gandhi, says Sachin Pilot

oi-Deepika S

Jaipur, Dec 11: Rajasthan Congress chief Sachin Pilot exuded confidence that the party will form the government in the state and Rahul Gandhi as well as party's MLAs will decide on who will be the chief minister.

He said the Congress was marching towards victory in Rajasthan, Chhattisgarh and Madhya Pradesh and the trend would continue in the future in the rest of India. "People have blessed us. We should get a comfortable majority in Rajasthan," Pilot told reporters here.

Expressing his happiness, Pilot said that "Today's victory is a gift to Rahul Gandhi on the first anniversary of his appointment as the Congress president."

Asked about who will be the chief minister, Pilot said Congress chief Rahul Gandhi and party's MLAs will decide on it. Asserting that it is a decisive day today, Pilot recalled that exactly a year ago Gandhi became the chief of the party. "What could be a better gift to him than victory in these states," Pilot said.

On the issue of choice for the CM, Pilot says the decision will be taken by Congress MLAs and party president Rahul Gandhi.