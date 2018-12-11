Election Result 
MADHYA PRADESH - 230
PartyLW
CONG1140
BJP1051
BSP40
OTH60
RAJASTHAN - 199
PartyLW
CONG984
BJP654
IND111
OTH142
CHHATTISGARH - 90
PartyLW
CONG588
BJP150
BSP+90
OTH00
TELANGANA - 119
PartyLW
TRS1471
TDP, CONG+518
AIMIM25
OTH13
MIZORAM - 40
PartyLW
MNF026
IND08
CONG05
OTH01
  • search
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

TRENDING ON ONEINDIA

    Rajasthan Election Results 2018: Ashok Gehlot, Sachin Pilot and Vasundhara Raje win by huge margin

    By
    |

    Jaipur, Dec 11: Three of Rajasthan's key players, BJP chief minister Vasundhara Raje and Congress leaders Ashok Gehlot and Sachin Pilot have all won from their respective constituencies. Raje won from Jhalarapatan by a margin of 32,084 votes whereas Pilot won from Tonk and Gehlot won from Sardarpura constituency.

    Ashok Gehlot, Sachin Pilot and Vasundhara Raje
    Ashok Gehlot, Sachin Pilot and Vasundhara Raje

    Vasundhara Raje has been representing the ruling party in the state assembly since 2003. In this Rajasthan election, she contested from the Jhalrapatan constituency in Rajasthan's Jhalawar district. She contested from the same constituency in the last three state assembly elections.

    Also Read | BJP's southern sojourn takes a beating in Telangana

    Raje was also the CM of the state from 2003 to 2008. She belongs to the royal Scindia family of Madhya Pradesh. She enjoys the support of multiple communities in the state as she is a Rajput married to a Jat and has a son who married a Gurjar. However, the Rajput community has expressed unhappiness with Raje during the election campaign.

    Senior Congress leader Sachin Pilot is another leader who has played a pivotal role for the main opposition party during the Rajasthan election.

    The 41-year-old chief of the state's Congress unit may be contesting state polls for the first time (he is a former MP) but he emerged as an important figure in the run-up to the elections.

    The Congress has fielded senior leader and former Rajasthan CM Ashok Gehlot from the Sardarpura seat. Gehlot has been a prominent face in the party's election campaign in the state.

    Also Read | Chhattisgarh polls: Did the Jogi-Mayawati combine hurt the BJP

    Gehlot will be looking to become the CM of the state for the third time. Gehlot is expected to win his seat comfortably.

    The state went to the polls on December 7. More than 2200 candidates contested to win a seat for 199 seats for which elections were held in Rajasthan.

    Read more about:

    ashok gehlot sachin pilot vasundhara raje Rajasthan Assembly Elections 2018

    Story first published: Tuesday, December 11, 2018, 16:11 [IST]
    Other articles published on Dec 11, 2018
    For Daily Alerts

    For Breaking News from Oneindia
    Get instant news updates throughout the day.

    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Oneindia sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Oneindia website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue