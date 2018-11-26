Rajasthan Election: India will neither forget 26/11, nor the perpetrators, says Modi in Bhilwara

Bhilwara, Nov 26: Prime Minister Narendra Modi while addressing a rally at Bhilwara in Rajasthan. said that India will never forget 26/11 attack, and neither forget the perpetrators.

While Addressing a rally in Bhilwara, Modi said,''The whole world was shaken, and Congress back then was giving lessons in patriotism. When the Army carried out surgical strike the country felt proud but the Congress raised questions on it, demanded video proof.''

''India will never forget 26/11 attack, and neither forget the perpetrators. Justice will surely be done, I want to assure the country.''

''Did you ever hear that I took a holiday? Did you ever hear I went somewhere for leisure or was missing for a week? I give an account of each and every decision I take and the work that I do,'' PM said.

He said,''Remember the days when there were bomb blasts every other day in the country. We fought such a war against terrorism that the terrorists are afraid to look out of Kashmir. ''

''Congress promotes casteism. They ask what is Modi's caste! When the Prime Minister of the country goes abroad, people can only see one caste- 125 crore Indians,'' Modi said.

The Prime Minister said,''Before our arrival in 2014, toilet facility in the village was not even 40 percent and in 4 years Modi made it 40 per cent to 95 per cent. This is called work, 40 per cent in 65 years and 95 per cent in 4 years.''