Rajasthan election: Amit Shah says Congress has no leadership, no programme

Jaipur, Nov 27: BJP president Amit Shah said Tuesday the Congress has "no leadership and no programme" as he addressed a public meeting in Rajasthan, which goes to the polls on December 7.

At a meeting in Jalore, he reiterated that the BJP government was committed to sending back illegal migrants. The point was also made in the manifesto released Tuesday by the ruling party in Jaipur ahead of the assembly polls.

"I want to say once again that the BJP is going to form the government here," Shah said. "The Congress is just dreaming of forming the government but the party has no leadership and no programme," Shah said. He said the BJP will also retain power in the 2019 Lok Sabha elections.

Also Read Rajasthan assembly elections 2018: BJP releases poll manifesto

Praising Chief Minister Vasundhara Raje for financial management, he said the BJP government increased the state's revenue and put it on the path of growth and development. "The Congress did nothing to address the issue of illegal migrants," he said.