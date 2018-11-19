  • search

Rajasthan Election 2018: BJP releases 5th list of candidates; fields Yunus Khan against Sachin Pilot

By
Subscribe to Oneindia News
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS
For Daily Alerts

TRENDING ON ONEINDIA

    Jaipur, Nov 19: Bharatiya Janata Party on Monday released its fifth list of candidates for Rajasthan Election 2018. State Minister Yunus Khan to contest against against Rajasthan Congress chief and CM aspirant Sachin Pilot in the Muslim-dominated Tonk Assembly constituency, replacing sitting MLA Ajit Singh Mehta.

    Mehta's name had been included in the in the first list issued on November 11. Khan is a sitting MLA from Deedwana constituency of Nagaur district whose name was kept reserved by the party till the last moment.

    BJP had on Sunday released its fourth list of eight candidates. The party has declared 184 out of the total 200 candidates for the December 7 election.

    Rajasthan Election 2018: BJP releases fifth list of candidates

    Meanwhile, Congress also released its third list of candidates for 13 constituencies, leaving five seats to its allies in the December 7 Rajasthan Assembly polls. The Congress left the seats of Bali to the Nationalist Congress Party, Mundawar and Kushalgarh to the Loktantrik Janata Dal and Bharatpur and Malpura for Rashtriya Lok Dal.

    Also Read | Rajasthan Assembly Elections 2018: BJP releases fourth list of 24 candidates

    Out of 18 seats, Loktantrik Janata Dal and Rashtriya Lok Dal will be contesting on two seats each and Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) will contest on one seat. The list of was announced by the Congress' central election committee General Secretary Mukul Wasnik.

    The 200-member Assembly polls are scheduled to be held on December 7 in Rajasthan. The counting will be held on December 11.

    Read more about:

    bjp Rajasthan Assembly Elections 2018 sachin pilot congress rajasthan

    Must Read

    For Breaking News from Oneindia
    Get instant news updates throughout the day.

    X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Oneindia sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Oneindia website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue