Rajasthan Election 2018: BJP releases 5th list of candidates; fields Yunus Khan against Sachin Pilot

Jaipur, Nov 19: Bharatiya Janata Party on Monday released its fifth list of candidates for Rajasthan Election 2018. State Minister Yunus Khan to contest against against Rajasthan Congress chief and CM aspirant Sachin Pilot in the Muslim-dominated Tonk Assembly constituency, replacing sitting MLA Ajit Singh Mehta.

Mehta's name had been included in the in the first list issued on November 11. Khan is a sitting MLA from Deedwana constituency of Nagaur district whose name was kept reserved by the party till the last moment.

BJP had on Sunday released its fourth list of eight candidates. The party has declared 184 out of the total 200 candidates for the December 7 election.

Meanwhile, Congress also released its third list of candidates for 13 constituencies, leaving five seats to its allies in the December 7 Rajasthan Assembly polls. The Congress left the seats of Bali to the Nationalist Congress Party, Mundawar and Kushalgarh to the Loktantrik Janata Dal and Bharatpur and Malpura for Rashtriya Lok Dal.

Out of 18 seats, Loktantrik Janata Dal and Rashtriya Lok Dal will be contesting on two seats each and Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) will contest on one seat. The list of was announced by the Congress' central election committee General Secretary Mukul Wasnik.

The 200-member Assembly polls are scheduled to be held on December 7 in Rajasthan. The counting will be held on December 11.