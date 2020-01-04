  • search
    Rajasthan Dy CM Sachin Pilot visits at Kota JK Lon Hospital

    By
    |

    Jaipur, Jan 04: The Deputy Chief Minister of Rajasthan, Sachin Pilot paid visit to Kota's JK Lon Hospital on Saturday, where over 102 newborns have died in a month.

    Atleast 102 infants have died at Kota's J K Lon Hospital, triggering an uproar and criticism of the Congress government of Ashok Gehlot.

    Sachin Pilot
    Sachin Pilot Image courtesy: ANI Twitter

    In December 2019, atleast nine more infants have died, taking the death toll to 100 for the month, officials said.

    Kota infant death rises to 102; Centre steps in

    According to a report by the superintendent of JK Lon Hospital, 77 children died till December 24, 2019, while a total of 940 infants died in 2019. Amid this, 12 infants died in the fag end of the year.

    The Rajasthan chief minister Ashok Gehlot had earlier instructed health department officials to take proper care of newborns in all hospitals in the state and do intensive monitoring. He also gave directions to set up a high-level committee of expert doctors and subject experts in the case of deaths to submit a report at the earliest.

    Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla, representing the Kota parliamentary constituency last week had expressed his concern over this tragic incident.

    Story first published: Saturday, January 4, 2020, 16:12 [IST]
