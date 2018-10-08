India's LARGEST EVER political poll. Have you participated yet?
Rajasthan declares alert over Zika virus outbreak

By
    Jaipur, Oct 8: An alert has been declared over Zika virus outbreak in Rajasthan on Monday. People have been told to immediately inform if any such cases found.

    A private TV channel reported that Rajasthan Health Minister Kali Charan Saraf confirmed an alert has been declared. At least 6 to 7 cases found positive regarding Zika Virus.

    Rajasthan declares alert over Zika virus outbreak
    Representational Image

    Last month, after the first case of zika virus infection was confirmed in Jaipur and a spurt in seasonal diseases, Health Minister Kali Charan Saraf had called a meeting to review the status of seasonal diseases on Monday.

    He had directed the department officials to keep a watch on seasonal diseases and cancelled leaves of all medical personnel across the state.

    The meeting was held at the State Institute of Health and Family Welfare, which was attended by the officials of the health department, medical education department, Jaipur Municipal Corporation and animal husbandry department.

    Zika virus is a mosquito-borne flavivirus that was first identified in Uganda in 1947 in monkeys. It was later identified in humans in 1952 in Uganda and the United Republic of Tanzania, according to the World Health Organisation.

    Story first published: Monday, October 8, 2018, 11:59 [IST]
