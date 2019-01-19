Rajasthan: Death toll due to swine flu reaches 48

India

oi-PTI

By Pti

Jaipur, Jan 19: The death toll due to swine flu has reached 48 in Rajasthan where more than 1000 people have been tested positive for the H1N1 virus since January 1, authorities said Saturday.

Two people died in Jodhpur and Udaipur each while one death occurred in Barmer, they said.

With this, the number of total deaths in swine flu cases has increased to 48, according to a spokesperson of the medical and health department of Rajasthan.

Also read: Congress seeks feedback on all 25 LS seats in Rajasthan; to submit report to AICC by Jan 25

Of the total 5061 samples collected since January 1, 1173 have been found positive, he said.

"The health minister has already issued directions for conducting door-to-door screening for patients," he added.

PTI