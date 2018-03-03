Rajasthan: Dalit boy beaten to death while playing Holi

A teenaged Dalit boy was allegedly beaten to death by a group of youngsters while playing Holi in Bhiwadi village of Rajasthan's Alwar district on Friday. The deceased, identified as Neeraj Jatav and aged around 16, was playing Holi with others when the attack took place.

Siddhant Sharma, DSP Bhiwadi, Alwar,said, "In a clash between two caste groups in Bhiwadi village during Holi celebrations, one boy died. Action will be taken against culprits."

According to reports, preliminary investigation suggests the accused, also in the similar age group, were known to the victim.

The Indian Express reported that the police said that after Jatav was declared dead on arrival at the Bhiwadi health centre, angry relatives started protesting and also tried to vandalise the facility. Officials did not name the accused - they may be minors.

OneIndia News

For Breaking News from Oneindia. Get instant news updates throughout the day.