Election Result 
Nagaland - 60
PartyLW
BJP320
NPF250
OTH20
Tripura - 59
PartyLW
BJP380
CPIM210
OTH00
Meghalaya - 59
PartyLW
CONG230
NPP130
OTH230
Nagaland Results (60/60)
PartyLW2013
BJP3201
NPF25038
OTH200
CONG008
IND008
NCP004
Tripura Results (59/60)
PartyLW2013
BJP3800
CPIM21049
CONG0010
OTH000
Meghalaya Results (59/60)
PartyLW2013
CONG23029
OTH1800
NPP1302
BJP500
HSPDP004
NCP002
NESDP001
GNC001
IND0013
Rajasthan: Dalit boy beaten to death while playing Holi

A teenaged Dalit boy was allegedly beaten to death by a group of youngsters while playing Holi in Bhiwadi village of Rajasthan's Alwar district on Friday. The deceased, identified as Neeraj Jatav and aged around 16, was playing Holi with others when the attack took place.

Rajasthan: Dalit boy beaten to death while playing Holi (Representative image)

Siddhant Sharma, DSP Bhiwadi, Alwar,said, "In a clash between two caste groups in Bhiwadi village during Holi celebrations, one boy died. Action will be taken against culprits." 

According to reports, preliminary investigation suggests the accused, also in the similar age group, were known to the victim. 

The Indian Express reported that the police said that after Jatav was declared dead on arrival at the Bhiwadi health centre, angry relatives started protesting and also tried to vandalise the facility. Officials did not name the accused - they may be minors. 

Story first published: Saturday, March 3, 2018, 10:31 [IST]
