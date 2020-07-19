Rajasthan crisis: Union min should provide his voice sample, resign until probe ends, says Congress

India

oi-Madhuri Adnal

New Delhi, July 19: Congress senior leader Ajay Maken while addressing media on Sunday said that Union minister Gajendra Singh Shekhawat should provide his voice sample and resign as minister till investigations are complete.

Speaking to media, Maken said,''A proper CBI probe will land several big names in embarrassment. If BJP has no role in this matter, then why are Cong MLAs being pressured by Central agencies?," Ajay Maken asks.

''A floor test will be taken if and when the CM deems necessary,'' Maken said.

Home Ministry seeks report from Rajasthan on allegations of phone tapping

''Gajendra Singh Shekhawat should step down as Union minister for impartial probe into audio tapes controversy,'' he said.

Earlier, Congress spokesperson Randeep Singh Surjewala accused Gajendra Singh Shekhawat, the member of Parliament from Jodhpur, during a media address on Friday of being caught on tape conspiring with rebel Congress legislators to bring down the Gehlot government.

Shekhawat, the Union water minister, has denied the charge and sought a probe against, asserting that it was not his voice on the tapes.

The Gehlot government has plunged into a political turmoil following a revolt by Sachin Pilot, who has since been sacked from the dual posts of deputy chief minister, Rajasthan, and state Congress president.

Pilot and 19 rebel Congress lawmakers, who owe allegiance to him, have been camping at ITC Grand Bharat Hotel in Manesar, Haryana that has emerged as a playground for political parleys.