    Jaipur, July 17: The Congress has removed two of its MLAs from its primary membership for allegedly being involved in a conspiracy to topple the Ashok Gehlot government.

    The party also demanded an FIR against BJP leader and Union Minister, Gajendra Singh Shekhawat, while accusing him of bribing legislators in Rajasthan.

    Rajasthan crisis: Two Congress MLAs suspended, probe against Shekhawat sought

    MLAs Vishvendra Singh and Bhanwaralal Sharma were suspended as primary members after they were heard in the purported audio clip, spoksperson Randeep Singh Surjewala said.

    In Sachin Pilot’s plea against disqualification notice, answers on 10th Schedule sought

    Rajasthan Congress chief whip, Mahesh Joshi told ANI that he has complained to the Special Operations Group seeking a probe and registration of a case against those involved in horse trading.

    Later during the day, the Rajasthan High Court will take up a petition filed by Sachin Pilot and other challenging the disqualification notices issued to them by the Speaker.

    In his petition, he also speaks of freedom of speech and expression in his amended petition before the Rajasthan High Court. The hearing will place later today and the Speaker too has assured the High Court that the proceedings against Pilot and others shall remain in abeyance until 5 pm today.

    Mere expression of dissatisfaction or even disillusionment against the party leadership cannot be treated to be conduct falling within clause 2(1) (a) of the 10th Schedule of the Constitution of India. The petition also challenges the validity of the clause under the 10th Schedule, while stating that this provision can be so widely construed that the very same fundamental freedom of speech and expression of a member of the House is jeopardised.

    While dealing with this in the past, several Supreme Court judgments have held that indulging in any anti party activity tantamount to voluntarily giving up membership of the party.

    Story first published: Friday, July 17, 2020, 11:29 [IST]
