Rajasthan crisis: Truth can be troubled, but not defeated, tweets Sachin Pilot after being sacked

Madhuri Adnal

Jaipur, July 14: After being sacked from the posts of Rajasthan's deputy chief minister and the party's state unit chief, Sachin Pilot on Tuesday tweeted that the truth can be troubled, but not defeated.

Taking to Twitter, Pilot wrote:

सत्य को परेशान किया जा सकता है पराजित नहीं। — Sachin Pilot (@SachinPilot) July 14, 2020

He also changed his profile on Twitter deleting all references to his position as deputy CM and Rajasthan Congress chief. He only described himself as MLA of Tonk and a former Minister of IT, Telecom & Corporate Affairs, Government of India.

Reports say Sachin Pilot is likely to address a press conference at 5 pm today.

Meanwhile, Pilot's nameplate has been removed from Congress headquarter in Jaipur.

Sachin Pilot sacked as Deputy Chief Minister of Rajasthan

The Congress had sacked Sachin Pilot from the posts of Rajasthan's deputy chief minister and the party's state unit chief.

Cracking the whip on the rebel party leader, the party also removed his loyalists Vishvendra Singh and Ramesh Meena from the state cabinet. AICC spokesperson Randeep Surjewala announced the decision after a Congress Legislature Party meeting held here amid a tussle for power between Pilot and Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot.

Surjewala said Education Minister Govind Singh Dotasara will be the new Pradesh Congress Committee (PCC) chief.

Surjewala said Sachin Pilot enjoyed the affection and blessings of Congress president Sonia Gandhi and was given political power at a young age. Yet, he and other ministers were trying to topple the state government as part of a BJP conspiracy, he added.

The announcements came after Pilot skipped a meeting of Congress legislators for the second day in a row in Jaipur. The party had urged him to attend the session as a precursor to extensive talks. Pilot however did not acquiesce, making it clear that he would not abandon his revolt unless he is promoted to Chief Minister.