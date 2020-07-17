YouTube
    Rajasthan crisis: This is not my voice, ready to face probe: Gajendra Singh Shekhawat on audio tape

    New Delhi, July 17: Union minister Gajendra Singh Shekhawat on Friday rejected the Congress' allegation based on two audio clips that he was part of a conspiracy to topple the Ashok Gehlot government in Rajasthan, saying his voice is not in those recordings and that he was ready to face any probe.

    Rajasthan crisis: This is not my voice, ready to face probe: Gajendra Singh Shekhawat on audio tape

    The Congress' attack on Shekhawat and some rebel Congress leasers, including MLA Bhanwarlal Sharma, came after two audio clips surfaced pertaining to an alleged conspiracy to topple the Gehlot government.

    Rajasthan crisis: Two Congress MLAs suspended, probe against Shekhawat sought

    "This is not my voice... Let there be an investigation. I am ready to face any probe," the senior BJP leader from the state told reporters here after the Congress demanded his arrest. AICC spokesperson Randeep Surjewala also demanded the arrest of one Sanjay Jain, whom he described as a BJP leader.

    The Congress demanded that a case be lodged against BJP leader and Union minister Gajendra Singh Shekhawat, accusing him of being involved in horse trading of Rajasthan MLAs.

    The party also suspended rebel MLAs Bhanwarlal Sharma and Vishvendra Singh from the party for allegedly being involved in the conspiracy to topple the government.

      Rajnath Singh speech at Ladakh: Not an inch of our land can be taken | Oneindia News

      AICC spokesperson Randeep Surjewala said that two audio recordings have surfaced in which the MLA Sharma, union minister Shekhawat and a BJP leader Sanjay Jain are purportedly talking about the "conspiracy" to topple the government.

      He demanded an FIR against the three and their arrest.

      Surjewala said chief whip Mahesh Joshi has given a complaint to the Special Operation Group for registration of FIR in the matter.

      Sharma has, however, denied the allegations. When the audio tapes surfaced on Thursday, he had termed them as fake and said the voice in it was not his.

      Story first published: Friday, July 17, 2020, 13:26 [IST]
