Rajasthan crisis: Sachin Pilot to hold press conference at 11 am

India

oi-Madhuri Adnal

New Delhi, July 15: Amid rising political turmoil in the state of Rajasthan, sacked Congress leader and former Deputy Chief Minister in the state, Sachin Pilot will hold a press conference today at 11 am.

The Congress Party had sacked Pilot from the posts of deputy chief minister and state president of the party and in the process put the Ashok Gehlot government on the brink.

Minutes after his removal as Rajasthan deputy CM, rebel Congress leader Sachin Pilot said "truth can be rattled, not defeated". He also changed his profile on Twitter deleting all references to his position as deputy CM and Rajasthan Congress chief and only described himself as MLA of Tonk and a former minister of IT, telecom and corporate affairs, Government of India.

Rebel Sachin Pilot's removal from the posts of Rajasthan deputy chief minister and Congress state unit chief on Tuesday evoked mixed reactions from the party leaders, with a section of them still hoping for resolution of the matter and the rest blaming the young leader for his haste.

Most of the leaders, however, described the turn of events as "unfortunate" and "sad".

A day after the Congress said the "doors are open" for Pilot and gave him a second chance, the party virtually closed them for him on Tuesday, sacking him as Rajasthan deputy chief minister and state party chief, three days after he mounted a rebellion against his state chief minister Ashok Gehlot.

Soon after the Congress action, party spokesperson Abhishek Singhvi said Pilot was holding constitutional post and some of his actions may not be in sync with that position.

"Some doors have to close if the open doors are not utilised for constructive closures. We still hope that closure of options will be an exception, and harmonious settlement the rule," Singhvi told PTI.

While BJP has denied any contact with Sachin Pilot, they have not ruled out a floor test if the number game gets more complexed than it already is.