Rajasthan crisis: Sachin Pilot ignores appeals, skips second CLP meet; Congress hints at action

India

oi-Madhuri Adnal

Jaipur, July 14: Amid the political crisis in Rajasthan, the Congress Legislature Party (CLP) meeting began in Rajasthan capital Jaipur shortly before noon on Tuesday. Meanwhile, the party has decided to issue show-cause notices to all the MLAs who were not present in today's meet.

The second meeting of the Congress Legislature Party was announced several hours after the first one ended on Monday afternoon, skipped by Pilot and 18 other party MLAs.

The meeting is scheduled to be held at a resort where Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot and other MLAs are camping since Monday.

A police notice at first and then the big rift in Rajasthan

Pilot, who has been leading rebellion against Gehlot, did not attend the meeting ignoring calls from various leaders.

"I appeal to Sachin Pilot and all his fellow MLAs to join today''s Legislature Party meeting. While expressing your faith in the ideology and values ​​of the Congress, please make your presence felt and strengthen the hands of Sonia Gandhi and Rahul Gandhi," Pande tweeted.

He told reporters that a second chance is being given to Pilot and hoped that all MLAs come and extend solidarity to the leadership for which people voted to ensure development of the state.

However, there is no confirmation from the Pilot camp so far on whether they would join the CLP meeting.

Congress leader Randeep Surjewala had announced the second CLP meeting as the top leadership expressed the desire to woo back dissidents led by Pilot.

Former party president Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi are among the senior leaders who have been in touch with Pilot, sources said.

Party leaders had said that 106 of these 122 MLAs attended Monday''s meeting, a claim contested by the Pilot camp.

Rajasthan Crisis: Sachin Pilot camp releases video of MLAs supporting him

Pilot and his supporters claimed to have the backing of 30 Congress MLAs and some independents and even demanded a floor test in the Assembly to make the situation clear.

Pilot has been upset since he was denied the Rajasthan chief minister's post after the December 2018 assembly elections.