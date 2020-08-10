YouTube
  • search
Trending Coronavirus Fake News Buster India vs China Air India Express crash
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Rajasthan Crisis: Priyanka Gandhi on Congress panel that will address Pilot's complaints

    By
    |

    New Delhi, Aug 10: KC Venugopal, Ahmed Patel and Priyanka Gandhi Vadra are part of the committee set up by Sonia Gandhi to address grievances of Sachin Pilot and is supporters.

    Priyanka Gandhi
    Priyanka Gandhi

    Pilot had earlier on Monday met Congress leaders Rahul Gandhi in Delhi for the first time since he revolted against Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot, setting off a chain of political events that have pushed the Congress government in the state to the brink of collapse.

    The meeting between Rahul Gandhi and Pilot at the former party chief's residence, where Priyanka Gandhi Vadra was also present, lasted two hours during which they had a "frank, open and conclusive" discussion.

    Once all dissidents return, the Congress will have a total strength of 107 MLAs in the 200-member state Assembly where the simple majority is 101.

    The Congress also has the support of a number of independent MLAs. BJP has 72 MLAs.

    Congress leaders also claimed that with this reproachment, "BJP's conspiracy" to break the party has been dashed and the Congress leadership has not yielded to demands of removal of Gehlot as chief minister.

    A Congress leader said this is one of the "best fightbacks by the Congress" in saving its government and thwarting BJP's attempts to topple its government.

    He alleged that BJP's efforts to bring in Pilot met with a revolt within the BJP by its former CM Vasundhara Raje, and the party had to lodge its MLAs in different locations. Meanwhile, party sources said a formula for Pilot's return was being worked out.

    They said among the options, one possible agreement discussed during the Monday meeting was favourable voting by Pilot and MLAs loyal to him in case of a trust vote during the upcoming Rajasthan assembly session.

    Pilot and 18 other MLAs had rebelled against Chief Minister Gehlot in Rajasthan, leading to Pilot's sacking as deputy chief minister and state party chief.

    Reporters add that some of the rebel MLAs have also been in touch with the Congress leadership in the last few days.

    Pilot and other rebel MLAs would have faced disqualification in case they defied the Congress whip on the floor of the house.

    Party leaders had held discussions with Congress MLAs lodged in Jaisalmer and had sought their views on the rebel party legislators on whether to accept them or not.

    Meanwhile, after a rapprochement between the Congress and Pilot, the BJP is weighing its options and working to put up a united face against the Ashok Gehlot government ahead of the assembly session from August 14.

    More RAJASTHAN News

    Read more about:

    rajasthan sachin pilot

    For Daily Alerts
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Oneindia sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Oneindia website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue