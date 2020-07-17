YouTube
    Rajasthan Crisis: SOG team arrives at Manesar hotel housing Sachin Pilot camp MLAs

    By
    |

    New Delhi, July 17: A Special Operations Group team has arrived at Manesar in Haryana to take statements of Congress MLAs purportedly heard talking in a viral audio clip about horse-trading of legislators to topple the Gehlot government in Rajasthan.

    Dissident Congress legislators, supporting Rajasthan's former deputy chief minister Sachin Pilot, are holed up in a resort in Manesar.

    Sachin Pilot
    Sachin Pilot

    SOG is also going to move court for permission to hold voice spectrography tests to match the voice samples.

    Story first published: Friday, July 17, 2020, 18:57 [IST]
