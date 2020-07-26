YouTube
    Rajasthan Crisis: People will protect democracy from 'BJP's fraud', says Rahul Gandhi

    By PTI
    |

    New Delhi, July 26: Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Sunday said democracy in the country will function in accordance with the Constitution and echo the voice of the people, who will reject the BJP''s "conspiracy of deceit and deception".

    Rahul Gandhi
    Rahul Gandhi

    He was participating in the Congress''s "SpeakUpForDemocracy" online campaign to expose what it called the designs of the BJP to topple the Ashok Gehlot dispensation in Rajasthan and other state governments run by opposition parties. A large number of party leaders participated in the digital campaign.

    "India''s democracy will function in accordance with the Constitution and echo the voice of the people. The people of the country will protect democracy and the Constitution by rejecting the BJP''s conspiracy of deceit and deception," he said in a tweet in Hindi.

    The Congress government in Rajasthan is facing a threat after Gehlot''s former deputy Sachin Pilot rebelled against the party. Eighteen other MLAs are backing Pilot.

    The Congress has accused the BJP of being behind the revolt, a charge denied by the saffron party.

    For coronavirus, not floor test: Gehlot pitches Rajasthan assembly session from July 31

    The Congress will on Monday stage demonstrations outside all Raj Bhawans to lodge their protest against the Rajasthan Governor''s action.

    The Congress has accused the Rajasthan Governor of delaying a session of the Rajasthan Assembly. It also alleged misuse of the powers of Governors in toppling opposition governments.

    "Indian democracy will follow the Constitution and echo the voice of the people. Indian people will reject BJP''s deceit and conspiracies and protect Indian democracy and the Constitution," Rahul Gandhi said in another tweet.

