Rajasthan Crisis: Gehlot to meet Governor with Congress MLAs seeking assembly session

India

oi-Deepika S

New Delhi, July 24: Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot's camp of MLAs will meet the state Governor Kalraj Mishra, asking for the next state assembly session to be convened, after Rajasthan High Court gave a reprieve to the Sachin Pilot camp.

Gehlot's camp claims that he has at least 103 MLAs loyal to him - 88 from the Congress, 2 from the BTP and CPM each, 1 from RLD and 10 independents.

All constitutional and legal options are open before the state government and will be resorted to "as and when necessary", the chief minister told PTI as uncertainty persists over the future of his government following a rebellion by his now sacked deputy Sachin Pilot.

"I want to repeat that we have a majority of the MLAs and even our adversaries know this. We will never shy away from resorting to democratic and constitutional processes in this regard and will take decisions at the right time," Gehlot said to a question on when he will call an assembly session.

Rajasthan crisis: No action against Pilot, HC orders status quo

The chief minister sounded dismissive of Pilot and purported attempts to bring him back to the Congress fold, saying the party leadership had been anguished by his anti-Congress activities.

Rajasthan High Court ordered maintaining status quo on the disqualification notices sent by the Speaker to Sachin Pilot and 18 other dissident MLAs.

The Pilot camp had moved the high court against the notices under which they face possible disqualification from the state assembly.

The high court on Friday also admitted a petition filed by the 19 dissident Congress MLAs to include the Union government in the list of respondents to their petition.