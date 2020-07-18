Rajasthan crisis: Gehlot meets Governor after 2 BTP MLAs pledge support to Congress

YouTube
    New Delhi, July 18: Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot on Saturday met Governor Kalraj Mishra at Raj Bhawan in Jaipur shortly after two MLAs of the Bharatiya Tribal Party handed over their letter of support to him.

    As the political crisis broke out in the state, the Congress counted both BTP MLAs as supporters of the Gehlot government.

    Ashok Gehlot meets Governor Kalraj Mishra
    Ashok Gehlot meets Governor Kalraj Mishra

    The meeting lasted for about 45 minutes. A Raj Bhavan spokesperson said it was a courtesy meeting during which the chief minister briefed the governor about the efforts being taken to protect the state from the coronavirus pandemic.

    BTP legislators Rajkumar Roat and Ramprasad asserted that their party's president and other leaders have agreed on extending support to the Gehlot government on the condition that demands related to development of the state are fulfilled.

    Breather for Gehlot as tribal party MLAs extend support to Rajasthan CM

    In the house of 200, Congress has 107 MLAs, including 19 of those who have been issued notices of disqualification by the assembly speaker on complaint by chief whip Mahesh Joshi.

    The party claims that the Gehlot government has 109 MLAs, including Congress, independents and other supporting party legislators, in its support to run the government.

    Story first published: Saturday, July 18, 2020, 21:31 [IST]
