YouTube
  • search
Trending Coronavirus Fake News Buster India vs China Rajasthan Crisis
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Rajasthan crisis: Gehlot gives list of 104 MLAs to Governor

    By
    |

    Jaipur, July 14: Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot handed over a list of 104 MLAs to Governor Kalraj Mishra claiming a majority in the state Assembly.

      Sachin pilot to hold press conference at 10 AM tomorrow, Rajasthan crisis deepens | Oneindia News

      The move came after his party sacked Sachin Pilot as the deputy chief minister for his revolt as he skipped the second meeting of MLAs in two days. Two ministers who joined him in his revolt have also been dropped.

      Ashok Gehlot
      Ashok Gehlot

      The Ashok Gehlot camp has been saying that they enjoyed the support of 109 MLAs, a claim contested by the Pilot loyalists.

      In the run-up to the Congress Legislature Party meeting in Jaipur on Tuesday, Pilot loyalist Ramesh Meena said, "A floor test should be conducted in the assembly. This will expose the claim that the Ashok Gehlot government has the support of 109 MLAs.

      Meena is among the MLAs who skipped the Congress Legislature Party meetings on Monday and Tuesday. He, along with Sachin Pilot and Vishvendra Singh, was removed from the state cabinet later in the day. The Congress has also sacked Pilot from the post of the party's state unit chief.

      More RAJASTHAN News

      Read more about:

      rajasthan

      Story first published: Tuesday, July 14, 2020, 17:24 [IST]
      Other articles published on Jul 14, 2020
      For Daily Alerts
      Get Instant News Updates
      Enable
      x
      Notification Settings X
      Time Settings
      Done
      Clear Notification X
      Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
      Yes No
      Settings X
      X
      We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Oneindia sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Oneindia website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
      Change Settings Continue