Rajasthan crisis: Gehlot calls for Cabinet meet, Guv's conditional nod to assembly session on agenda

India

oi-Madhuri Adnal

Jiapur, July 28: A meeting of the Rajasthan Cabinet began on Tuesday at the residence of Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot to discuss points raised by governor for calling assembly session. The meet will hold discussions on reccomendations sent on Monday by the Governor.

Gehlot made the revelation before reporters shortly after Rajasthan Governor Kalraj Mishra, for the second time, snubbed the state government's proposal for convening the Assembly session from July 31.

The Ashok Gehlot-led Congress government, which is facing a political crisis after rebellion by 19 dissident Congress MLAs, including rebel party leader Sachin Pilot, wants to hold the assembly session to prove its majority.

The Governor had earlier raised objections to the previous recommendation on July 24, asking about the need for calling the session when the government already had the majority, about the free movement of MLAs, and the disqualification matter then pending in the Supreme Court.