Rajasthan crisis: Gajendra Singh Shekhawat served notice, directed to record statement

    New Delhi, July 20: Union minister Gajendra Singh Shekhawat has been served notice by the Special Operations Group (SOG) Rajasthan for his alleged bid to destabilise the Ashok Gehlot-led government and directed him to record his statement.

    The Rajasthan Police has sent a notice through my personal secretary. In the notice, they have asked me to record my statement and voice sample, said Shekhawat.

    Gajendra Singh Shekhawat
    "I first want them to check the authenticity of the audio clips, with whose permission was it recorded? Who recorded it? First, they should come out with authenticity. I've already said that my doors are always open for any kind of enquiry," Shekhawat added.

    Last Friday, the SOG had registered two separate first information reports (FIRs) after Congress chief whip in the Rajasthan assembly Mahesh Joshi had lodged a complaint about three audiotapes that had surfaced the previous evening and quickly went viral on social media.

    Rajasthan crisis: Limited ground to challenge my order, Speaker tells HC

    Shekhawat, the Union water minister, has denied the charge and sought a probe against, asserting that it was not his voice on the tapes.

    Meanwhile, the Bharatiya Janata Party demanded to know the phones of state leaders in Rajasthan are being tapped.

    The Gehlot government has plunged into a political turmoil following a revolt by Sachin Pilot, who has since been sacked from the dual posts of deputy chief minister, Rajasthan, and state Congress president.

    Pilot and 19 rebel Congress lawmakers, who owe allegiance to him, have been camping at ITC Grand Bharat Hotel in Manesar, Haryana that has emerged as a playground for political parleys.

