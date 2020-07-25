Rajasthan Crisis: Congress to hold 'Speak up for Democracy' online campaign

India

oi-Deepika S

New Delhi, July 25: The Congress will hold a nationwide online campaign "Speak Up for Democracy" on Sunday, July 26, to protest against BJP's constant attempts to topple elected government in Rajasthan.

The Congress government is pushing for a session of the Assembly so that Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot can prove his majority on the floor of the House after the Rajasthan High Court on Friday ordered that status quo should be maintained on the disqualification notices sent out by the Speaker to rebel leader Sachin Pilot and 18 other MLAs.