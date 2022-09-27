With Gehlot out of Congress residential race, several names pop up for top job

Rajasthan crisis: Congress party to keep status quo; Kamal Nath says not interested | Top points

India

oi-Madhuri Adnal

Nw Delhi, Sep 27: In wake of embarrassment for the Congress in Rajasthan with a number of MLAs, close to Chief Ashok Gehlot, openly revolting, the Congress High Command is likely to adopt a wait and watch strategy and maintain status quo till the nomination process for party chief polls is over (September 30).

The political drama in Rajasthan over leadership change continued on Tuesday with MLAs loyal to Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot remaining non-committal on holding a meeting with Congress observers, who are likely to return to Delhi to apprise the high command about the developments.

Who are the main actors in Rajasthan political drama?

Here are the top 10 developments of this big story

A meeting is going on between Sonia Gandhi, Kamal Nath and Priyanka Gandhi to chalk out strategy for Rajasthan. Gehlot, who is set to file papers for the Congress Presidential election, was tipped to quit in favour of Sachin Pilot but his supporters came out strongly against it, and the Congress legislature party meet on Sunday had to be called off.

The Congress high command had called Kamal Nath to Delhi. He is likely to play the role of a mediator and try to broker a truce in the state unit, which is reeling under a factional feud after a possible leadership change move turned into a full-blown crisis for the party.

Senior Congress leader Kamal Nath h ruled hiad earlier ruled himself out as a probable candidate for the party's presidency even as he stepped in to troubleshoot the ongoing crisis in the party's Rajasthan unit. Kamal Nath, known to have close ties with Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot, met Congress chief Sonia Gandhi at her 10 Janpath residence after she held a more than an hour-long.

Earlier in the day, Sonia Gandhi had sought detailed report from state in charge Ajay Maken after a meeting on Sunday's happenings with Maken, senior leader Mallikarjun Kharge and General Secretary, Organisation, K.C. Venugopal present.

According to Maken, MLAs loyal to Gehlot have put forth demands, including that a decision on the chief ministerial face should be taken after the party president election on October 19 and in consultation with Gehlot. Talking to reporters, AICC in-charge for Rajasthan Maken said the Congress Legislature Party (CLP) meeting was organised with the consent of Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot, and termed the act of the MLAs loyal to him holding a parallel meeting as "indiscipline".

Rajasthan minister and key Gehlot-loyalist Shanti Dhariwal launched a frontal attack on Congress' state in-charge Ajay Maken, alleging that he was talking to party MLAs in a partisan manner and canvassing for Sachin Pilot. With the bitter internal feud in the party spilling into the open, Maken, who was sent as a central observer, had earlier in the day criticised MLAs loyal to Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot for placing conditions for the resolution to be taken up in the legislature party meeting on deciding the next CM. He had also said that holding a parallel meeting and not attending the official meeting of the legislature party is "indiscipline".

Union minister Anurag Thakur on Monday took a jibe at the Congress over its Rajasthan crisis, saying an "entertaining game" is going on in the state ruled by the grand old party. The information and broadcasting minister said this while interacting with the media at Nadaun on the first day of his two-day tour to his home district of Hamirpur.

For Breaking News and Instant Updates Allow Notifications

Story first published: Tuesday, September 27, 2022, 8:17 [IST]