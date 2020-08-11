Rajasthan crisis: CM Ashok Gehlot slams BJP, says it is trying to topple the government

New Delhi, Aug 11: Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot has said that peace and brotherhood will remain in Congress party. This comment, by the Chief Minister, came as he also attacked the BJP for "trying its best to topple his government".

Addressing the media, Gehlot said, "Peace and brotherhood will remain in our party. A 3-member committee has been formed (by Congress) to resolve the grievances. BJP tried its best to topple the government, but in the end, all our party MLAs are together, not even one has left us."

The CLP is meeting in Jaisalmer where the partry MLAs are camping ahead of the crucial Assembly session next week.

Before leaving for Jaisalmer, CM Gehlot met three independent MLAs at his residence.

The CLP meeting comes a day after Congress president decided to form a three-member committee to look into the grievances of its rebel leaders in Rajasthan following a meeting between Sachin Pilot and Rahul Gandhi in New Delhi. The revolt was being seen as a threat to Gehlot's government.

In a statement, Congress General Secretary, KC Venugopal said, "They have had a frank, open and conclusive discussion. Shri Sachin Pilot has committed to working in the interest of the Congress party and the Congress government in Rajasthan."

On Monday night, Pilot, welcoming the decision to form a panel, said that he was not after any post and thought certain issues had to be raised for the benefit.

Rajasthan political crisis had been brewing for nearly a month when Sachin Pilot was sacked as deputy chief minister as well Rajasthan Congress president on July 14, appears to have been diffused after Monday's development.