    Rajasthan crisis: CLP passes resolution supporting Ashok Gehlot-led govt

    New Delhi, July 13: Rajasthan Congress Legislature Party (CLP) on Monday passed a resolution supporting the Ashok Gehlot-led government in the state. In a show of strength, 102 MLAs turned up at the chief minister's residence ahead of the meeting, which was called by the party amid the crisis caused by deputy CM Sachin Pilot's rebellion.

      A statement issued by the Congress after the CLP meeting amid the ongoing political slugfest in Rajasthan, blames the BJP of being insecure of the good governance of the state government. "BJP is trying to horse-trade MLAs and destroy democracy. The MLAs express their support to the Congress leadership and high-command," the statement said.

      Rajasthan crisis: Here is how the number stack up

      The Congress also condemned the undemocratic activities to weaken the government and demanded stern action against any office-bearer or MLAs found directly or indirectly involved in anti-party activities or conspiracies.

      Meanwhile, Congress leader Ajay Maken said that Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot has the support of 109 MLAs, and that the government was stable and in majority. He said a report has been sent to Sonia and Rahul Gandhi.

      Rajasthan Chief Minister, Ashok Gehlot and his deputy, Pilot have been at logger heads. Gehlot blamed the BKP for trying to destabilise the government. However Pilot has blamed Gehlot's functioning for the crisis.

      Story first published: Monday, July 13, 2020, 16:10 [IST]
