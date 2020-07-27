Rajasthan Crisis: BSP issues whip, directs its MLAs to vote against Gehlot govt

India

oi-Deepika S

New Delhi, July 27: As Ashok Gehlot pushes hard for assembly session, Mayawati's BSP issued a whip to six of its MLAs, directing them to vote against Congress in case there was a no-confidence motion.

"All the six Rajasthan MLAs that were elected on the election symbol of BSP issued by its national president Mayawati are bound by a party whip to vote against the Congress government in the state," said a signed communication by BSP general secretary Satish Chandra Mishra.

Rajasthan MLAs Rajendra Gudha, Lakhan Meena, Deepchand Kheria, Sandeep Yadav, JS Awana, and Wajib Ali had last year announced a merger with the ruling Congress party after winning state polls as BSP candidates.

Rajasthan BJP MLA Madan Dilawar had moved Rajasthan High Court on Friday to challenge the merger of six BSP MLAs with the Congress party in September last year.

He had claimed that the assembly speaker had not acted on his complaint seeking disqualification of these six legislators under the Tenth Schedule of the Constitution in March this year.

The Congress has 107 MLAs in the 200-member assembly, including the 19 dissidents, and the BJP 72.