Rajasthan crisis: BJP to hold crucial meet today; Vasundhara Raje to join

India

oi-Deepika S

Jaipur, July 14: Vasundhara Raje, the tallest leader of the BJP in Rajasthan is likely to attend a meeting of BJP MLAs at 11 am to take stock of the political situation in the state.

Raje, who is considered as a key BJP leader in Rajasthan, was not in Jaipur for the last three days amid political slugfest in the state.

The Congress on Tuesday sacked Pilot from the posts of Rajasthan''s deputy chief minister and the party''s state unit chief.

Cracking the whip on the rebel party leader, the party also removed his loyalists Vishvendra Singh and Ramesh Meena from the state cabinet.

Earlier, Gehlot accued the BJP of hatching a 'big conspiracy' and that the Congress high command was compelled to take the decision (of sacking Sachin Pilot as Deputy CM).

"The high command was compelled to take the decision because since a long time BJP was conspiring and resorting to horse-trading. We knew it was a big conspiracy; now some of our friends went astray because of it and went to Delhi," Gehlot said.

Gehlot also said that he has been impartial to all MLAs, adding that no one is happy about the decision.

"The attitude was similar to the saying 'aa bail mujhe maar' given the tweets and statements of the last few months... I've been impartial to all MLAs...no one is happy about the decisions and we tried to reach out but hobnobbing with BJP has taken place," he said.

Hitting back at the Congress, BJP vice president Om Prakash Mathur said the political crisis in Rajasthan has been caused by "weakness" within the Congress.