Rajasthan crisis: Ashok Gehlot says 'horse-trading rates are up as House session dates announced'

Jaipur, July 31: As many as 100 Rajasthan Congress MLAs, who have been staying at a hotel near Jaipur since Sachin Pilot launched a revolt against Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot, are likely to be moved to another city by special flight today.

The MLAs will be sequestered at a different location till August 14, when the Rajasthan assembly session begins. Meanwhile, Gehlot is reportedly prepping up to face a trust vote in the session, which was called after Governor Kalraj Mishra rejected multiple proposals.

Recently, CM Gehlot doubled down on his allegations that Sachin Pilot's rebel camp is collaborating with the BJP to bribe MLAs to cross over. He said that the "rate of MLAs" had gone up since the assembly session was announced.

Rajasthan crisis: Ashok Gehlot camp MLAs to be shifted to Jaisalmer

"After the assembly session was announced last night, the rates of horse trading have increased. Earlier, the first instalment was of Rs 10 crore and second was of Rs 15 crore. Now it has become unlimited and all know who is doing horse-trading," CM Gehlot told reporters.

Rajasthan Chief Minister, keen on proving his majority, wanted a session from today, but finally agreed to the Governor's condition of 21-day notice. As the Governor cleared his fourth proposal, Gehlot said he was confident of his majority and could prove it anytime.

Gehlot, who has been guarding his flock tirelessly, believes that he can win a trust vote at this time. The rebels contest that and insist that at least 30 MLAs are on their side. So far, only 19, including Sachin Pilot, have made it official.