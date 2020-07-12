Rajasthan crisis: 75 MLAs attended CM Gehlot's meeting

  • search
    New Delhi, July 12: At least 75 MLAs including ministers were present in the meeting at Rajasthan CM Ashok Gehlot's residence on the ongoing political situation in the state.

    "Around 75 MLAs/ministers were present in the meeting today at Rajasthan CM Ashok Gehlot's residence. Currently, Congress leaders Randeep Surjewala and Ajay Maken are meeting with Gehlot to chalk out a strategy for tomorrow's Congress Legislative Party (CLP) meeting," ANI reported quoting sources.

    "It is likely that after the CLP meeting, a whip will be issued by the party and absentees will have to face the consequences but nothing has been finalized yet. The final decision will be taken after this meeting of Ajay Maken, Randeep Surjewala, Avinash Pande, and Gehlot," it added.

    The meeting coes amid the crisis in Rajasthan Congress intensified with Gehlot and his deputy Sachin Pilot at loggerheads.

    Rajasthan crisis: At loggerheads with Ashok Gehlot, Sachin Pilot to skip key party meet tomorrow

    The Congress has 107 MLAs in the 200-member state assembly while the BJP has 72. After losing power to its rival in the 2018 assembly polls, the BJP had swept the 2019 Lok Sabha elections by winning all 25 seats in the state.

    The BJP has come to power in states like Madhya Pradesh and Karnataka through defection by MLAs from the Congress and other rival parties.

    Story first published: Sunday, July 12, 2020, 23:46 [IST]
