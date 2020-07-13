Rajasthan crisis: 20 MLAs skip CLP meet

India

oi-Deepika S

Jaipur, July 13: As many as 20 MLAs did not attend the Congress Legislative Party meeting held at Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot's residence on Monday.

The CLP meet recommended strong disciplinary action against any Congress MLA and office-bearer who "weakens" the party. The party claimed that 106 MLAs, both from the Congress and those supporting it, were present in the meeting.

Sachin Pilot and some of his loyalists did not attend it. The resolution expressed confidence in the leadership of national party president Sonia Gandhi and Rahul Gandhi.

The resolution also blamed the BJP for conspiring to destablise the Congress government and "murdering democracy" with the misuse of power and money to lure MLAs.

This is an insult to eight crore people of Rajasthan, the resolution added. It mentioned that the Congress government led by Gehlot took revolutionary decisions in public interest in the past a year and a half and its efforts to deal with the coronavirus crisis were appreciated across the country.

After the meeting was over, the MLAs were shifted to a hotel in Kukas on the Jaipur-Delhi highway. The chief minister and other leaders also are went there with the MLAs.