Rajasthan Congress calls off its Monday protest in front of Raj Bhawan

Jaipur, July 26: The Rajasthan Congress called off its Monday protest in front of the Raj Bhawan, hours after the party gave a nationwide call for agitation to protect the Constitution and democracy.

State Congress chief Govind Singh Dotasara said in a tweet, "Tomorrow, Congress workers will protest in front of Raj Bhawans as part of 'Save Democracy-Save Constitution' agitation call. But, in Rajasthan we will not do anything like that."

Earlier in the day, Congress leader Ajay Maken said in a show of solidarity with the Rajasthan government, led by Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot, and for the protection of the Constitution and democracy, Congress workers will stage protests in a "Gandhian way" in front of Raj Bhawans across the country on Monday.

The Congress government in Rajasthan is facing a political crisis after a rebellion by the now sacked deputy chief minister Sachin Pilot and 18 other MLAs.

Dotasara said, "We have sent a revised note of the state cabinet to the Governor and hope that he will soon give approval to call a session of the Assembly." The Congress government says it wants to hold the session so its majority can be proved.

On Friday, Governor Kalraj Mishra had sought clarifications on six points from the state government, after Congress MLAs held a five-hour dharna on the lawns of the Raj Bhawan pressing for an Assembly session.

The dharna was called off, according to the Congress, after Mishra said he would abide by the Constitution and not act under any pressure.

The Governor asked Gehlot to submit again, with the clarifications, his recommendation for calling a session.