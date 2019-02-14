Rajasthan: Colonel dead after bullet hits him in firing range

India

oi-Chennabasaveshwar P

Jaipur, Feb 14: An Army Colonel from Army Air Defence dead after bullet hits him in an accident at the Mahajan field firing range in Rajasthan, according to reports.

As per news agency ANI reports, the officer was Commanding Officer of an Air Defence unit.

The Mahajan Field Firing Range (MFFR) is the army's oldest and biggest practice area in the desert close to the Pakistan border.