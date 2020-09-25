Rajasthan CM urges demonstrators to maintain law, order during protests over teachers' exam

India

Jaipur, Sep 25: Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot on Friday described as "unfortunate" the violent demonstrations over teachers' exam in Dungarpur district and appealed to the protesters to cooperate in maintaining law and order.

On Thursday evening, candidates of a teachers' recruitment examination laid siege on a highway in Rajasthan, pelted stones and torched vehicles over their demand to fill vacancies in the unreserved section with the Scheduled Tribe-category candidates.

"Violence and violent demonstration in Dungarpur is very unfortunate. Constitutional right to protest should be used. There should be peaceful demonstrations but no one has the right to take law into their hands," Gehlot tweeted.

"My appeal to the protesters is to please cooperate in maintaining peace and law and order," the chief minister wrote. According to official sources, a delegation of protesters is likely to meet the chief minister in Jaipur on Friday evening.

A large mob had blocked the National Highway 8 in Bichhiwara area of Dungarpur, around 500 km south of Jaipur. The candidates of the 2018 teachers' recruitment exam have been protesting for over the past fortnight to press for their demand to fill 1,167 general posts with ST-category candidates, police said.

The protesters pelted stones on the police force and torched several vehicles. Police resorted to baton charge and fired tear gas to disperse the mob, according to officials. Three persons were arrested.

Two police officials -- an assistant superintendent of police and a station house officer -- suffered minor injuries. Four police vehicles were torched by the protesters. Additional police force has been deployed to control the situation.