Rajasthan CM Ashok Gehlot says he has majority, to call assembly session soon

India

oi-Madhuri Adnal

Jaipur, July 23: Amid the ongoing political crisis in Rajasthan, Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot on Thursday said he enjoys full majority in the Assembly.

"We will call the assembly session soon. We have a majority. All Congress MLAs are united," Ashok Gehlot told reporters shortly before he met Governor Kalraj Mishra. The 20-minute meeting was their third since the Congress rebel crisis erupted nearly two weeks ago.

"Those who have gone to court, those who have strayed, their only point is whether the disqualification notices served to them were justified. It has nothing to do with the anti-defection law," Gehlot said.

The Congress government in Rajasthan has been on the brink of collapse since Pilot rebelled against Gehlot and proceeded with a few MLAs to Delhi last week. Pilot was sacked as the Rajasthan deputy chief minister and as the Congress' state unit chief on July 14. The next day, Assembly Speaker CP Joshi disqualified Pilot and 18 other legislators.