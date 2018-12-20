Rajasthan CM and Dy CM to discuss names of ministers with senior leadership in Delhi

oi-Vinod Kumar Shukla

New Delhi, Dec 20: Rajasthan chief minister Ashok Gehlot's meeting with state governor Kalyan Singh has given rise to speculation that ministers in the Gehlot government might take oath very soon. The chief minister and deputy chief minister have already been administered the oath of the office.

After taking charge of the office of the chief minister, Rajasthan chief minister Ashok Gehlot had met with governor Kalyan Singh in the Raj Bhawan. However, this meeting is being termed as curtsy call. Gehlot reached straight to the Raj Bhawan from the chief minister's office.

But after this meeting of the CM and governor, political circle are abuzz with the formation of ministry in Rajasthan. Deputy chief minister Sachin Pilot is already in Delhi to discuss the matter with the senior leadership. Sources said that in all likelihood the chief minister will constitute his team and swearing-in ceremony of minister might take place on December 22, 2018.

Speculation is also about the faces that would be included in the Gehlot government. It is being said that in the first expansion around one and half dozen ministers would be included. The ministry will be constituted looking into the Lok Sabha elections in mind that is just six months away. So a proper regional and caste balance will be made.

It is expected that Ashok Gehlot will also reach Delhi on December 20 and both the CM and deputy CM will discuss names of the probable ministers in the Rajasthan government.