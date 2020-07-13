  • search
Trending Coronavirus Fake News Buster India vs China Rajasthan Crisis
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Rajasthan crisis: Sachin Pilot skips CLP meeting, Congress MLAs taken to Jaipur’s Fairmount resort

    By
    |

    Jaipur, July 13: Buses, carrying 107 Congress MLAs, leave from the residence of Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot to Jaipur's Fairmount resort after the Congress Legislative Party (CLP) meeting concluded. One of the MLAs said, "All is well." meeting inside may be shifted to a hotel.

      Rajasthan Transport Minister says 'confident of winning number game in state' | Oneindia News

      Rajasthan: CLP meeting ends, Congress MLAs leave from Ashok Gehlot’ house, may be shifted to hotel

      Gehlot also boarded one of the buses, the report said. The Congress Legislature Party meeting began at the CM's house at 1.30 pm, amid a tussle for power between Gehlot and Deputy Chief Minister Sachin Pilot.

      Rajasthan Deputy Chief Minister Sachin Pilot on Sunday declared open rebellion, claiming that the Ashok Gehlot government is in minority now as over 30 Congress MLAs are supporting him.

      Some weeks ago, ahead of the Rajya Sabha polls, the Congress had shifted its MLAs to a resort for about a week to ensure that they were not "lured" away before the voting.

      Earlier in the day, the Congress had issued a whip to all its MLAs, mandating everyone's presence in the legislative party meeting. The move to test the political waters of Congress in the state comes just four months after the party let Madhya Pradesh slip from its grasp. This has once again underlined the leadership vacuum in the party and how its sense of drift is deepening faultlines within: old versus young, second-generation leaders versus those who rose through the ranks.

      More RAJASTHAN News

      Read more about:

      rajasthan congress ashok gehlot

      For Daily Alerts
      Get Instant News Updates
      Enable
      x
      Notification Settings X
      Time Settings
      Done
      Clear Notification X
      Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
      Yes No
      Settings X
      X
      We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Oneindia sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Oneindia website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
      Change Settings Continue