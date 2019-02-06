  • search
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Rajasthan: Case registered against Hardik Pandya, KL Rahul and Karan Johar in Jodhpur

    By
    |

    Jaipur, Feb 06: A case has been registered on Friday against Hardik Pandya, KL Rahul and Karan Johar in Jodhpur for comments made during Johar's talk show in December last year.

    Rajasthan: Case registered against Hardik Pandya, KL Rahul and Karan Johar in Jodhpur

    According to ANI, the case has been registered in Jodhpur for comments made during Koffee with Karan in December last year.

    In December last year, cricketers Hardik Pandya and KL Rahul had appeared on Koffee with Karan Season 6 and were highly criticized for their comments on the show.

    The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) suspended the players and even sent them back from Australia, where they were playing for a series against the Aussies. The extent of the backlash has been such that even the broadcaster Star TV, has removed the episode from its online streaming platform, Hotstar.

    Read more about:

    rajasthan kl rahul hardik pandya karan johar jodhpur

    Story first published: Wednesday, February 6, 2019, 9:18 [IST]
    Other articles published on Feb 6, 2019
    For Daily Alerts

    For Breaking News from Oneindia
    Get instant news updates throughout the day.

    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Oneindia sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Oneindia website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue