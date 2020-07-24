Rajasthan cabinet meeting over holding of State Assembly session begins at CM Ashok Gehlot's home

India

oi-Madhuri Adnal

Jaipur, July 24: Cabinet meeting chaired by Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot over holding the Assembly Session has begun.

Earlier, Congress leader Randeep Singh Surjewala said that Rajasthan Cabinet meeting will take place on Friday at 9:30 pm. Addressing the media, Surjewala said that Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot wants to prove the majority in the House, adding that "We want to convene an assembly session to fight against coronavirus and for the people of the state."

Governor’s six points on assembly session discussed by Rajasthan Cabinet

Covid vaccine: India begins trials for Covaxin | Oneindioa News

"The Governor told us he'll abide by the Constitution. He gave the CM a note that is to be looked into, and then the Governor will have to follow Article 174 of the Constitution," Randeep Singh Surjewala said.

The Congress leader is one of the special observers appointed by the party to look into the Rajasthan political crisis."We believe the Governor. A state cabinet meeting will be held tonight, the note will be looked into and a reply will be sent to the Governor by today," Surjewala explained.

Reportedly last night, the Rajasthan government presented a paper to convene the session of the Assembly at very short notice. The paper was analysed and legal experts were consulted over it, according to the Governor's Secretariat, news agency ANI reported.

The Rajasthan Governor's office in response to Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot and Congress MLAs request for session assembly and related dharna demonstrations today said, the state government should ensure freedom and free movement of all the MLAs.

Meanwhile, Congress MLAs from Gehlot-led camp have left the Raj Bhawan where they sat in protest and raised slogans to convene the Assembly Session.

Rajasthan political crisis: Congress MLAs to stage protest against Governor today

Earlier in the day, Gehlot said that he hopes that the Governor will not come under "any pressure" and that an Assembly session shall be called soon.

The Chief Minister met the Governor on Friday afternoon over the issue of the convening of the Assembly session.

Chief Minister Gehlot, earlier, alleged that colleagues, apparently referring to Congress MLAs from the Sachin Pilot camp, have been held hostages in Haryana under the BJP's supervision.