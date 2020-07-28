YouTube
  • search
Trending Coronavirus Fake News Buster India vs China Rajasthan Crisis
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Rajasthan Cabinet discusses Governor's note, seeks assembly session from July 31

    By
    |

    Jaipur, July 28: The Rajasthan Cabinet on Tuesday discussed the points raised by Governor Kalraj Mishra for calling the state assembly session and said it is sticking to its demand for holding the session from July 31.

    Rajasthan Cabinet discusses Governors note, seeks assembly session from July 31

    Transport Minister Pratap Singh said a discussion was held for the reply to be sent regarding the three points raised by the governor.

    "The Cabinet wants the assembly session from July 31. The proposal which was sent earlier for calling the session is our legal right and we are sending it again to the governor," he told reporters.

    "The governor's questions are simple and we discussed their reply. He has no right to be raising queries yet we are giving the reply," he said.

    Singh also said that the government wants no confrontation with the governor and hoped Mishra will now accept the cabinet proposal for calling the session.

    "We want permission to call the assembly session which is our right. We do not want any confrontation with the governor. If he does not accept this now, then it is clear that there is no Constitution in the country," he said.

      Covid-19: 1st case of vertical transmission in India & more news | Oneindia News

      On the issue of 21-day notice required for calling the session, the minister said that 10 days have already passed and asked why did the governor not give a date if he is talking the notice. He said that if the governor rejects the proposals now, the further course of action will be decided. "We have no competition with the governor, he is the head of our family," Singh said.

      When asked about the agenda of the session, he said that it is for the Business Advisory Committee of the assembly to decide. Regarding seating arrangement as per social distancing norms in the assembly, the minister said that it was for the speaker to look after. Targeting the BJP, the minister said that the party has made it a prestige issue. "They want to topple the state government and have made it a prestige issue," he said.

      "The BJP stands exposed. They are changing their statements," he said. After Rajasthan, the minister said the party wants to target West Bengal, Maharashtra and Chhattisgarh. The Rajasthan governor has returned cabinet recommendations for calling the assembly session twice with some points.

      More RAJASTHAN News

      Read more about:

      rajasthan governor

      For Daily Alerts
      Get Instant News Updates
      Enable
      x
      Notification Settings X
      Time Settings
      Done
      Clear Notification X
      Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
      Yes No
      Settings X
      X
      We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Oneindia sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Oneindia website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
      Change Settings Continue