  • search
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

TRENDING ON ONEINDIA

    Rajasthan: BJP’s tally in SC/ST seats nose dives

    By
    |

    Jaipur, Dec 14: The BJP's tally in those seats reserved for SC/STs in Rajasthan has taken a nose dive. The party managed to win just 20 out of the 59 seats reserved for SC/STs.

    Rajasthan: BJP’s tally in SC/ST seats nose dives

    Out of the 34 seats that were reserved for the SC candidates in the state, the BJP won 11 of them. In 2013, the party had won 32 of the 34. Even in the ST segment the tally of the BJP came down to half from 2013. In 2013, the party had won 18 out of the 25 ST seats, while this year the party could manage just 9.

    Also Read | 25 candidate lost election by less than 2000 votes in 3 states

    It could be said that this was on expected lines as the state had witnessed violence following the Supreme Court's verdict on the SC/ST (Prevention of Atrocities) Act.

    In Alwar district where a Dalit man had been killed allegedly in police firing on April 2, the BJP lost 8 of the 10 seats. The BJP also lost all five seats in Sikar district, where several people had been booked following the April 2 violence. In 2013, the party had won all the five seats here.

    In Barmer and Jaisalmer districts, where there was violence on April 2, the BJP managed to win just one out of the nine seats.

    Read more about:

    rajasthan sc st act rajasthan election results bjp supreme court Rajasthan Assembly Elections 2018

    Story first published: Friday, December 14, 2018, 8:24 [IST]
    Other articles published on Dec 14, 2018
    For Daily Alerts

    For Breaking News from Oneindia
    Get instant news updates throughout the day.

    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Oneindia sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Oneindia website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue