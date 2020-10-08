Rajasthan BJP urges Guv to formulate new policy to provide Rs 10 lakh, govt jobs for rape survivors

Jaipur, Oct 08: Alleging over an increase in crime against women and Dalits in Rajasthan during the rule of Ashok Gehlot-led government, the BJP has demanded the formulation of a new policy that includes award of Rs 10 lakh as compensation and a government job for rape survivors in the state.

A BJP delegation led by leader of Opposition Gulab Chand Kataria on Wednesday met Governor Kalraj Mishra and urged him to direct the state government to frame a new policy for rehabilitation of rape survivors, time-bound investigation of serious crimes against women and Dalits and effective monitoring of such cases.

In the memorandum submitted to the Governor, the BJP allegedly said that there has been an unprecedented increase in crime against women, Dalits, tribals and common people in the last 20 months-when chief minister Ashok Gehlot's government has been in office.

According to reports, a total of 4.35 lakh cases have been registered in Rajasthan from December 2018 to August 2020, including 11,200 cases of rape, molestation and eve teasing amoung others.

The figures of the national crime record bureau, 2019 reveals that 7 per cent of the country's crime cases are from Rajasthan. The state stands second in crime against women. There has been an increase in crime by 49.10 per cent in 2019 compared to 2018.

"The state stands first in crimes related to rape, as country's 18.72 per cent crime happens here, which is unfortunate. It is shameful that the state is on top in cases of rape against girl above 12 and below 18 years. Rajasthan is second in crimes against Dalits with 14.81 per cent of the country's total cases."

Kataria was accompanied by deputy leader of opposition Rajendra Rathore, state BJP chief Satish Poonia and others.

The delegation mentioned the recent incidents of crimes against women such as rape in Banswara, Sirohi, Bharatpur, Dholpur etc to support their point.