  • search

Rajasthan BJP suspends 11 senior leaders for rebellion

By
Subscribe to Oneindia News
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS
For Daily Alerts

TRENDING ON ONEINDIA

    Jaipur, Nov 23: In a bold political move ahead of assembly elections, the Rajasthan BJP has suspended 11 senior leaders, including four ministers in Chief Minister Vasundhara Raje's cabinet, for refusing to withdraw their nominations in favour of alternative candidates picked by the party.

    Rajasthan BJP suspends 11 senior leaders for rebellion

    A press release issued by the party on Thursday stated that the 11 rebels have been dropped from the party's primary membership for six years.

    Also Read | Only Brahmins understand meaning of Hinduism, says Congress leader C P Joshi

    They were identified as Surendra Goyal, Lakshminarayan Dave, Radheshyam Ganganagar, Hemsingh Bhadana, Rajkumar Rinava, Rameshwar Bhati, Kuldeep Dhankad, Deendayal Kumavat, Kishanram Nai, Dhansingh Rawat and Anita Katara.

    Many rebels from the party filed their nominations for the December 7 polls, a number of MLAs resigned from the party after being dropped. The Vasundhara Raje-led BJP is seen to be facing a massive anti-incumbency sentiment in Rajasthan this time round, and dissent in the camp is unlikely to help its case.

    Also Read | BJP and Congress field SC/ST candidates on general seats to win over community votes

    Voting for all 200 seats in Rajasthan assembly is set to take place on December 7. The counting of the votes will be done on December 11.

    Read more about:

    rajasthan bjp Rajasthan Assembly Elections 2018

    Story first published: Friday, November 23, 2018, 10:53 [IST]
    Other articles published on Nov 23, 2018

    For Breaking News from Oneindia
    Get instant news updates throughout the day.

    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Oneindia sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Oneindia website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue