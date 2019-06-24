Rajasthan BJP chief Madan Lal Saini passes away at 75 in Delhi's AIIMS

India

oi-Madhuri Adnal

Jaipur, June 24: Rajasthan BJP chief Madan Lal Saini passed away on Monday at All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS), Delhi. He was 75.

He was suffering from cancer. Saini belonged to Sikar in Rajasthan and was an active member of Bhartiya Mazdoor Sangh before he decided to join the BJP.

Taking to Twitter, the state Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot tweeted, "Shocked and saddened to hear about the passing away of Madan Lal Saini ji, President of BJP Rajasthan. My thoughts and prayers are with his family members. May God give them strength to bear this loss. May his soul rest in peace."

Vice President Venkaiah Naidu in a tweet said: "Saddened by the sudden demise of Shri Madan Lal Saini, Member of Rajya Sabha. In his extensive public life as an MP, MLA and State BJP President in Rajasthan, he served with distinction. My profound condolences to bereaved family members and followers. May his soul rest in peace."

Saini was appointed as the chief of BJP in 2018, months before the state went to polls.

Saini had previously held a number of organisational posts in the party, including in the Bharatiya Mazdoor Sangh (BMS) and as the national general secretary of Kisan Morcha.