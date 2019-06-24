Rajasthan BJP chief Madan Lal Saini passes away at 75 in Delhi's AIIMS

India

oi-Madhuri Adnal

Jaipur, June 24: Rajasthan BJP chief Madan Lal Saini passed away on Monday at All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS), Delhi. Saini, also a Rajya Sabha MP, was 75.

He was diagnosed with infection in lungs and was admitted at a private hospital in Jaipur. Saini belonged to Sikar in Rajasthan and was an active member of Bhartiya Mazdoor Sangh before he decided to join the BJP.

On Saturday, he was shifted to Delhi owing to his deteriorating health and was being treated under the Hematology Department at AIIMS. "He was later shifted to the ICU after his condition further deteriorated. He passed away today around 7.09 pm," a source at AIIMS said.

A pall of gloom descended at the party's state headquarters in Jaipur where a large number of BJP leaders and workers gathered after hearing the news of Saini's death. His body will be kept at the party office in Jaipur for visitors on Tuesday morning.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi expressed grief and said Saini's death was a major loss for the BJP. "The passing away of Shri Madanlal Saini Ji is a major loss for the BJP family. He contributed to strengthening the party in Rajasthan. He was widely respected for his congenial nature and community service efforts. My thoughts are with his family and supporters. Om Shanti," he tweeted.

BJP chief Amit Shah, its working president J P Nadda and Union minister Rajnath Singh were among senior party leaders who went to AIIMS to pay their respects to Saini.

Saini was instrumental in strengthening the BJP in Rajasthan, he added. Nadda said Saini dedicated his entire life for the society and his passing away was an irreparable loss for the party.

Taking to Twitter, Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot tweeted, "Shocked and saddened to hear about the passing away of Madan Lal Saini ji, President of BJP Rajasthan. My thoughts and prayers are with his family members. May God give them strength to bear this loss. May his soul rest in peace."

Vice President Venkaiah Naidu in a tweet said: "Saddened by the sudden demise of Shri Madan Lal Saini, Member of Rajya Sabha. In his extensive public life as an MP, MLA and State BJP President in Rajasthan, he served with distinction. My profound condolences to bereaved family members and followers. May his soul rest in peace."

Saini was appointed as the chief of BJP in 2018, months before the state went to polls.

Saini had previously held a number of organisational posts in the party, including in the Bharatiya Mazdoor Sangh (BMS) and as the national general secretary of Kisan Morcha.